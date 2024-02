LegalZoom.com Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.4 million or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share last year.

Adjusted income was $24.1 million or $0.13 per share for the quarter compared to $19.0 million or $0.10 per share in the same period in 2022.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $158.7 million from $146.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.10 per share and revenues of $156.53 million for the quarter.

Looking forward, the company expects revenues of $172 million to $176 million and $700 million to $720 million for the first quarter and full year 2024, respectively.

Analysts currently expects revenues of $175.68 million and $716.06 million, for the first quarter and full year 2024.