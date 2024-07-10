Lehman-Roberts, a Granite Company, Spearheads Infrastructure Upgrade

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced Lehman-Roberts, a Granite company, has been selected as a subcontractor by Dement Construction Company, LLC on a project for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in the ongoing infrastructure upgrade project where Interstate 22 terminates into State Route 4 (SR 4) and U.S. Route 78 (US 78) southeast of downtown Memphis. Funded by Federal and TDOT funds, Lehman-Roberts’ portion of the contract is approximately $21 million and will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

Phase 2, the project’s current phase, involves the addition of extra lanes and overpasses spanning approximately two miles to relieve daily traffic congestion and improve overall transportation efficiency. This follows the successful completion of Phase 1, which was also paved by Lehman-Roberts from 2018 to 2023.

The project is strategically located in the heart of one of the Southeast’s largest intermodal facilities that services the BNSF railway.

"Lehman-Roberts is excited to contribute to this significant infrastructure upgrade and looks forward to continuing its work in enhancing transportation networks across the region,” said Patrick Nelson, Lehman-Roberts and Memphis Stone and Gravel President. "Lehman-Roberts maintains a strong working relationship with the project owner and prime contractor, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality work at competitive prices,” he continued.

Lehman-Roberts will produce approximately 178,000 tons of hot mix asphalt for this project. In addition, Granite-owned Memphis Stone & Gravel will supply key materials for the project, including approximately 2,600 tons of washed sand, 182,000 tons of clay gravel, and 32,000 tons of screened gravel from their DeSoto plant.

The project is expected to begin in July 2024 and be completed in July of 2028.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Lehman-Roberts and sister company Memphis Stone & Gravel

Lehman-Roberts, a Granite Company, and Memphis Stone & Gravel, a Granite Company, have been a part of the fabric of the Mid-South for more than a combined 190 years. Today, the companies continue to build upon a long tradition of quality, trust and a strong culture that distinguishes them among competitors in the road construction, asphalt and aggregates industries. With an impressive record and vibrant leadership, it is well poised for its next 190 years of success. For more information, please call (901) 774-4000 or visit www.lehmanroberts.com.

