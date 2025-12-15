Leidos Names Theodore Tanner Jr. CTO

(RTTNews) - Leidos (LDOS) Monday announced the appointment of Theodore "Ted" Tanner Jr. as its new chief technology officer.

Tanner most recently served as chief technology and strategy officer at BigBear.ai. As of Jan. 5, 2026, he'll succeed Jim Carlini, Leidos CTO since 2019, who previously announced plans to step down from the role.

"Ted is a high-impact leader who pairs entrepreneurial creativity with execution discipline to solve tough deep-technology challenges," said Leidos Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell. "His track record of delivering bold, disruptive tech to defense, government and healthcare customers is a great fit with our capabilities and NorthStar 2030 growth priorities."

"As we welcome Ted, we thank Jim for leadership that has shaped the technological foundation of our company and enhanced the security of the United States and its allies," said Bell. Carlini will remain as senior advisor to Bell on national security matters.