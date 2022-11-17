Lenovo and pixitmedia Go to Market With Powerful Hyper-Converged Solution for the Media and Entertainment Industry

Leading software-defined storage and data management solution provider, pixitmedia, a Kalray company, and Lenovo, the Fortune Global 500 technology powerhouse, are now offering a cost-effective and ultra-scalable cloud-enabled hyper-converged solution to the Media and Entertainment industry. Hyper-converged, or HCI, unites pixitmedia’s award-winning software, pixstor™ with ngenea®, with Lenovo’s smart solutions into a single appliance, with guaranteed performance suitable for a multitude of Media and Entertainment workflows.

Historically, studios have depended on storage products supplied by major data appliance vendors. Most vendors are either yet to evolve cloud-based solutions or offer very limited cloud capabilities. This is restrictive and limits the flexibility of media creation companies as their businesses grow and content delivery models change. Having a hyper-converged infrastructure gives studios the freedom to choose where to grow their capabilities, whether it be on-premise or in the cloud. Those working remotely should have the same experience as those who choose to work on-premises and vice versa. For companies operating virtual workstations, this is a vital part of the workflow, and it is where dynamic data management can bring huge benefits. A hyper-converged approach allows creative media businesses to stay agile and keep infrastructure costs low by virtualising key elements of conventional "hardware-defined” systems.

"pixitmedia and Lenovo liberate Media and Entertainment businesses from being locked into restrictive data environments. Studios that are able to quickly adjust infrastructure, keep up with productivity and meet content demands, are able to stay competitive. A hyper-converged approach enables creative media businesses of any size to stay agile and keep infrastructure costs lower" explains Ben Leaver, EVP of Business Development, pixitmedia.

"The Media and Entertainment sector is a complex and exciting industry and Lenovo is committed to working with partners to create solutions which offer customers value. In collaboration with pixitmedia we’ve developed a solution which makes it easy for companies in this sector to deploy a hyper-converged environment.” says Ian Jeffs, UK and Ireland General Manager, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group.

The collaboration between pixitmedia and Lenovo has resulted in a Hyperconverged solution that guarantees customers complete control of their data. All users can see and access the same data securely, enabling rock-solid collaboration between multiple creative sites. The solution enables businesses a simplistic transition to cloud and hybrid ways of working with no disruption to existing workflows and no compromise on security, whilst delivering guaranteed ultra-fast performance. For ultimate flexibility, the pixitmedia HCI solution works with any cloud provider over a multitude of production workflows, giving the customer the flexibility to scale up or down according to projects. pixitmedia, a global leader in cloud-workflow solutions for Media and Entertainment, has already deployed multiple hybrid solutions to over 20 global media production and distribution companies.

The solution works seamlessly across multiple operating systems and leverages cloud providers’ networks for ultra-high-speed data transfers, businesses can easily expand on-premises pipelines into the cloud with a software-defined solution such as pixstor™, while still enjoying the guaranteed sustained collaboration, performance, scalability and intelligent management tools of an on-premises deployment. Supported by ngenea®, an intelligent data transport mechanism, business experiences can be tightly integrated on-premises, and cloud infrastructure integrated under a single namespace.

By adopting integrated cloud solutions such as ngenea® and pixstor™, media creation businesses will have everything that they need, from on-premises to remote working and everything in between. pixitmedia also offers an upgrade path for the HCI solution to scale-out NAS as your business grows to give customers that added flexibility for the future.

Working together with Lenovo is about driving business forward and empowering customer workflows. Hyper-converged infrastructure offers scalability and agility, optimised performance and collaboration and the option to reduce costs. In simple terms, it gives media enterprises more choices, more collaborative efficiencies and more freedom than ever before.

For more information on pixitmedia and Lenovo HCI solutions please visit: pixitmedia.com/lenovo/

ABOUT LENOVO

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s leading PC player by expanding into new growth areas of infrastructure, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere.

ABOUT PIXITMEDIA

pixitmedia is a KALRAY company (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge. pixitmedia and Kalray share a common vision and a complementary value proposition in both software and hardware to address today’s and tomorrow’s data-intensive world with solutions for a more intelligent, effective, energy-wise and user-friendly data-driven world.

pixitmedia’s award-winning purpose-built, software-defined storage and data solutions simplify the flow of data to connect an increasingly complex world. We devise optimized solutions that give customers both choice and freedom, our restless innovation constantly pushes boundaries and the unrivalled care and knowledge of our team ensure optimum performance and value. Customer success is at the heart of our business, we have technical specialists and a unique, dedicated lab facility to guarantee the effectiveness of our solutions. For more information, please visit https://pixitmedia.com or contact us: marketing@pixitmedia.com.

