Leonardo DRS, Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $74 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Leonardo DRS, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $926 million from $820 million last year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $74 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $926 Mln vs. $820 Mln last year.

