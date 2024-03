Leonardo Unveils Medium-term Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Leonardo said its Board has unanimously approved the 2024-2028 Industrial Plan. The key targets of the Plan over the next five years include: cumulative orders of 105 billion euros with CAGR of 4%; cumulative revenues of 95 billion euros with CAGR of 6% between 2024-28; 10% profitability in 2026 and 11.5% in 2028; and FOCF at 1 billion euros in 2026, 1.35 billion euros by plan end, doubling from 2023.

Leonardo's Board has resolved to propose to the shareholders' meeting the distribution of a dividend of 0.28 euros, from the profit of the year 2023. This dividend would be payable as of June 26, 2024, with ex-dividend date on June 24, 2024 and record date June 25, 2024.