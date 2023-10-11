Leon’s Furniture Limited, Canada’s largest home retailer, expands its large-scale roll-out of VUSION with SES-imagotag

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with the LFL Group. The roll-out agreement between the two companies will see the addition of 130 stores to the existing rolled-out locations, while also expanding to new store categories as SES-imagotag further extends its footprint in new verticals and in North America.

LFL Group selected the VUSION IoT Cloud platform and digital tags to digitize its Leon’s and The Brick division stores under a multi-year framework agreement spanning, 2022, 2023, and 2024. This agreement covers the deployment of VUSION across all of its 202 corporate stores, and potentially over 100 other additional LFL Group franchisees who will be able to benefit from these solutions.

The Canadian retailer has been gradually equipping its appliances, consumer electronics, and bedding sections with VUSION cloud-connected ESLs and solutions, and is now extending the use of these tools to the largest portion of its stores – the furniture sections -- with extensive use of large-format digital labels.

By selecting VUSION, Leon’s and The Brick stores (part of LFL Group) will have the opportunity to automate their price and promotion strategies at scale, with enhanced agility. The leading Canadian furniture retailer will also explore shopper engagement solutions through Engage to enhance in-store experiences for its customers.

Mike Walsh, President & CEO of LFL Group, commented: "As Canada’s largest home retailer, we focus on continuously enhancing our customer experience. Innovation within our network of stores and e-commerce platforms is paramount in providing a seamless omnichannel experience to our customers and retail teams. SES-imagotag technology has been an important partner to assist in automating our pricing and promotion strategies, accompanied by reducing order entry times, enabling our associates to provide a heightened retail shopping experience.”

Philippe Bottine, CEO North America of SES-imagotag, concluded: "We are delighted to partner with LFL Group and their different banners to help them in their digital transformation. We look forward to pursuing our partnership to transform their physical stores into sustainable digital assets. This win and successful expansion is also another sign of the fast growth we are experiencing in North America across all retail verticals, and a great testament to the expertise and dedication of our local passionate team.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations’ Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world’s reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231010789916/en/