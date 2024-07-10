lePERMISLIBRE publishes its revenue for the first semester of 2024

|
Lyon, July 10th, 2024 – lePERMISLIBRE – ISN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL, a pioneer in online driving school in France, publishes its revenue for the first semester of 2024.
Sales for the first half of 2024 came to €7.3 million, down 15% on the previous year. This change is mainly due to a 21% drop in revenues generated by training courses financed through the Personal Training Account (CPF).
This first half reflects a challenging period for Lepermislibre, marked by strategic adjustments and a shift towards new modes of business development. Against this backdrop, the company is committed to strengthening its partnerships in order to diversify its sources of revenue. Despite this fall in sales, the measures taken in recent months to cut costs have resulted in a significant reduction in the operating loss, which will be confirmed when the results for the six months to 30 June are published.
Lucas Tournel, CEO of lePERMISLIBRE, shares his perspective on the development of the business: "The first half of the year has been difficult, but it has also enabled us to rethink our strategy and strengthen our foundations. Our aim is to consolidate our position in the market while continuing to offer a quality service to our customers. We are determined to turn these challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth."
Next press release
September 24th 2024 : Results of the first half-term of 2024
ABOUT lePERMISLIBRE
Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, Lepermislibre is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology.
lePERMISLIBRE federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed, and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 30% cheaper than a traditional driving school, has enabled it to attract more than 500,000 applicants.
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) – Eligible for PEA PME – Qualified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.
For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr
