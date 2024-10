Less haste more speed will win Labour the race to fix 21st-century Britain

Rebuilding existing infrastructure is key for the government rather than rushed policymaking for new projects There is an air of panic about how to fix Britain. We need to move quickly, shift the dial and jump up the rankings of rich countries. Investment is needed in new stuff to make the UK modern and its services delivered on time.It’s a political imperative that galvanised Boris Johnson and then propelled Liz Truss from obscurity to becoming an almost revolutionary prime minister. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian