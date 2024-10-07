|
07.10.2024 17:57:00
Li Auto and GDS Holdings Are Rising Today, While PDD Holdings Is Falling
Chinese stocks are once again in the limelight today, as analysts debate how much farther the rally could run and as treasuries bounced after a blowout jobs report on Friday. Shares of the electric-car maker Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and data center operator GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) traded 2% and 1.5% higher, respectively. Meanwhile, the e-commerce company PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) had fallen nearly 2%, despite an analyst upgrade this morning.Since the Chinese government and central bank announced a broad range of stimulus initiatives, Chinese stocks have surged as hedge funds and other institutional investors bought the beaten-down sector. The Hang Seng index, which is composed of major Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, has now surged 34% over the last month.The question among analysts is whether the rally can continue despite struggles in the Chinese economy, including high unemployment, a housing downturn, and weak consumer demand. The Chinese government is targeting 5% growth in gross domestic product this year, a target several economists and analysts have questioned.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GDS Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|2,20
|-1,79%
|Li Auto Inc Registered Shs -A-
|12,40
|-1,31%
|Pinduoduo (spons. ADRs)
|126,00
|-3,82%
|Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 400,00
|0,00%