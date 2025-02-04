Liberty Energy Appoints Ron Gusek CEO, William Kimble As Non-executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) announced that it appointed Ron Gusek as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. Additionally, the Board has elected William Kimble as non-executive Chairman of the Board.

The leadership transitions are concurrent with the confirmation of Chris Wright as U.S. Secretary of Energy. Wright, the founder of Liberty Energy, has served as Chairman of the Board, Director, and Chief Executive Officer since the Company's inception in 2011.

Most recently, Gusek is serving as President of Liberty since November 2016. He joined Liberty in 2014 as Vice President of Technology and Development. Prior to Liberty, Gusek was Vice President, Corporate Engineering and Technology of Sanjel Corporation, a global energy service company. He previously held leadership roles at Zodiac Exploration, an E&P company in the central San Joaquin Valley in California, and at Pinnacle Technologies, a fracture diagnostic services company founded by Mr. Wright.

Kimble served on the Board since the Company's initial public offering in January 2018 and as Lead Director since October 2018. He joined KPMG in 1986 and held various senior roles throughout his career spanning more than three decades, until his retirement in 2015. Kimble serves on the board of directors and is the chair of the audit committee of Northern Oil and Gas. He previously served on the board of directors, the special committee, and was chair of the audit committee of DCP Midstream from June 2015 until October 2023.