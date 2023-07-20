Liberty Global Announces Appointment of Tony Werner to Board of Directors

Liberty Global plc (Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) announced today the addition of Tony Werner to its Board of Directors.

For 16 years, Mr. Werner previously served as Chief Technology Officer and then President, Technology, Products and Experience at Comcast Cable, part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company which delivers world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity and Comcast Business in the US, and Sky in Europe. Through its affiliates, Comcast also produces, distributes, and streams leading entertainment, sports, and news with brands that include NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky.

Prior to Comcast, Mr. Werner served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Liberty Global, where he led the company's global strategy for video, voice and data services. He has more than 40 years of engineering and technical management experience, having also held senior management positions with Qwest Communications, Aurora Networks, TeleCommunications, Inc., AT&T Broadband, and Rogers Communications.

Mr. Werner served as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and the SCTE Foundation from 2015-2017. He has been inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, as well as the Cable Hall of Fame. In 2000, he received the NCTA Vanguard award for Science and Technology and in 2016 he received a Technical Emmy award for Lifetime Achievement.

John Malone and Mike Fries, Chairman and CEO of Liberty Global respectively, stated, "We’re excited to have Tony rejoin the Liberty Global family after a very successful career at Comcast. He has been an incredible leader for our industry as we’ve navigated rapid changes in technology, products and customer choice over the last two decades. He also brings a wealth of experience in areas that will shape our future, including AI, digitalization, cloud and cybersecurity. We’re thrilled he’s agreed to join our board.”

