Liberty Global Releases People Planet Progress Report 2023

Liberty Global Ltd. (Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) has released its annual People Planet Progress report for 2023, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to fostering inclusivity, sustainability and responsibility across its business. Highlights include women constituting 44 percent of the workforce in Liberty Global Netherlands, UK and US as well as a 28 percent decrease in carbon emissions (Scope 1 & 2)* since 2019.

Liberty Global launched its People Planet Progress strategy last year, aligning its existing sustainability and social impact priorities across the business. It also joined the UN Global Compact, the Joint Alliance for CSR and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to build transparency and help amplify its commitments in the field of sustainability.

Building on the three pillars of People, Planet and Progress, highlights from the report include:

People

Over 225,000 people benefited from affordable connectivity packages provided by Telenet and VMO2.

Women constituted 44 percent of the workforce in Liberty Global Netherlands, UK and US. This means that Liberty Global is on track to meet its end-of-year 2025 ambition for its workforce to be made up of 45 percent women by 2025.

1.9 million people positively impacted by VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo programs and partnerships to help build digital skills.

15,000+ hours volunteered by employees of Liberty Global and consolidated subsidiaries.

Planet

28 percent reduction in direct carbon emissions (Scope 1 & 2)* since 2019.

92 percent renewable electricity procured across Liberty’s consolidated group.

600,000+ devices refurbished for a second life, with new entertainment and connectivity boxes made from 100% recycled plastics.

Continued support as a co-founder of the European Green Digital Coalition

Progress

Launched SustainEd webinar series to educate employees on sustainability topics.

Increased CDP rating (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) to a B grade, demonstrating commitment to climate action.

Joined the UN Global Compact (UNGC), aligning Liberty Global with universal sustainability principles.

*Scope 1 and 2 across the Liberty Global consolidated group since 2019. Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that occur from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization (e.g. emissions associated with fuel combustion in boilers, furnaces, vehicles). Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling, computed using a market-based methodology.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global, commented: "In the first year of our People Planet Progress strategy, I’m proud that we are already making a positive impact on some of the most critical issues facing society, our communities and the environment. Our commitment to ingrain sustainability and social impact into every part of our business stretches from the 100 percent recycled plastics in our entertainment and connectivity products to helping to bridge the digital divide with hundreds of thousands of customers benefitting from our affordable connectivity packages. The report showcases our track record of innovation as well as our purpose driven mindset, which helps us to focus on the matters that impact today and shape the opportunities of our future.”

