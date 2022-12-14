Liberty Media Corporation Announces Courtnee Chun to Become Senior Advisor

Liberty Media Corporation ("Liberty Media”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) announced that Courtnee Chun, currently Chief Portfolio Officer, will transition to a Senior Advisor role effective January 3, 2023.

"Over the last fifteen years, Courtnee has created a world-class investor relations program and helped build Liberty’s reputation and brand, as perhaps best evidenced by our top-ranked investor meeting. In her role as Chief Portfolio Officer, she helped source senior leadership and supported management at our portfolio companies. I’m appreciative of the significant impact she has had at Liberty and pleased that she will continue as a Senior Advisor,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO.

Shane Kleinstein, who has worked in Liberty’s investor relations group since 2015, will become the new head of investor relations.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporation’s interests in SiriusXM and Live Nation Entertainment. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA, BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporation’s subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation’s businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1 and other minority investments.

