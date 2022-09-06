|
Life Storage Wins Newsweek’s 2023 Best Customer Service Award
Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today that it has been honored with Newsweek’s 2023 America’s Best Customer Service Award. The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 166 categories, including Storage Centers.
"We are honored to be recognized by our customers with this award for a fifth consecutive year, the longest running recipient in the Storage Centers category. Receiving this award five years in a row is a testament to the best in class customer experience Life Storage associates provide day in and day out,” commented Joe Saffire, CEO of Life Storage, Inc.
The winners were selected based on the evaluations of over 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made a purchase, used a service or gathered information about a product or service in the last three years. Newsweek’s study highlighted the value that customers place on service at a time when automation tends to reduce face-to-face interaction in the workplace. Life Storage employs approximately 2,200 associates.
ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:
Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,100 storage facilities in 36 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 675,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com.
