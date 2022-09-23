|
23.09.2022 10:05:32
Light Science Technologies Holdings (LST): Initiation Helping grow more with less
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 23 September 2022
Light Science Technologies Holdings (LST): Initiation Helping grow more with less
Light Science Technologies Holdings has built on its established UK-based contract electronic manufacturing (CEM) business by launching highly innovative products for the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) market. This market is growing rapidly as farmers address the issues of climate breakdown and food security. Although most of the groups revenues are currently attributable to the CEM division, our note focuses on the CEA activity because of its superior growth prospects.
Our scenario analysis shows that converting 60% of the existing CEA pipeline and delivering on the Zenith contract could generate annual CEA revenues of £31.4m and £4.6m group EBITDA. This is only a small proportion of the global market, which we calculate could be worth c £2.9bn in the UK alone. Announcements about new contract awards are therefore catalysts to crystallise shareholder value.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
Anne Margaret Crow +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1449025 23-Sep-2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Light Science Technologies Holdings plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Light Science Technologies Holdings plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.