Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.09.2022 10:05:32

Light Science Technologies Holdings (LST): Initiation Helping grow more with less

Edison Investment Research Limited
Light Science Technologies Holdings (LST): Initiation Helping grow more with less

23-Sep-2022 / 09:05 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 23 September 2022

 

Light Science Technologies Holdings (LST): Initiation Helping grow more with less

Light Science Technologies Holdings has built on its established UK-based contract electronic manufacturing (CEM) business by launching highly innovative products for the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) market. This market is growing rapidly as farmers address the issues of climate breakdown and food security. Although most of the groups revenues are currently attributable to the CEM division, our note focuses on the CEA activity because of its superior growth prospects.

 

Our scenario analysis shows that converting 60% of the existing CEA pipeline and delivering on the Zenith contract could generate annual CEA revenues of £31.4m and £4.6m group EBITDA. This is only a small proportion of the global market, which we calculate could be worth c £2.9bn in the UK alone. Announcements about new contract awards are therefore catalysts to crystallise shareholder value.


Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Anne Margaret Crow +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1449025  23-Sep-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1449025&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Light Science Technologies Holdings plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Light Science Technologies Holdings plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc Registered Shs 0,08 0,00% Light Science Technologies Holdings plc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen