Lightning eMotors Announces Production of 55 Units in the Third Quarter of 2023

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (OTC: ZEVY), a leading provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that the Company produced 55 units, all of which were complete vehicles, in the third quarter of 2023.

Tim Reeser, Lightning Co-founder and CEO, said, "We expect to report that we achieved record revenue during the third quarter, driven by sales from existing inventory and the units we produced during the quarter. We plan to report our full results for the quarter in November.”

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (OTC: ZEVY) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, work trucks, city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005322612/en/