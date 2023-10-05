05.10.2023 14:30:00

Lightning eMotors Announces Production of 55 Units in the Third Quarter of 2023

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (OTC: ZEVY), a leading provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that the Company produced 55 units, all of which were complete vehicles, in the third quarter of 2023.

Tim Reeser, Lightning Co-founder and CEO, said, "We expect to report that we achieved record revenue during the third quarter, driven by sales from existing inventory and the units we produced during the quarter. We plan to report our full results for the quarter in November.”

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (OTC: ZEVY) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, work trucks, city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lightning eMotors Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lightning eMotors Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lightning eMotors Inc Registered Shs 0,45 -21,05% Lightning eMotors Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow nahezu unverändert -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus
Die US-Börsen bewegen sich im Donnerstagshandel kaum. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex moderate Verluste verbuchte. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen