|
03.04.2024 14:37:38
Lightspeed To Eliminate Approx. 10% Of Headcount-related Operating Expenditures
(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LPSD, LSPD.TO) announced a reorganization and cost reduction initiatives. The reorganization impacts approximately 280 roles representing about 10% of headcount-related operating expenditures. Lightspeed expects that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company reaffirmed its previously-established revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlooks.
Lightspeed has authorized, and the TSX has approved, a normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 9,722,677 subordinate voting shares of Lightspeed over the twelve-month period commencing on April 5, 2024 and ending no later than April 4, 2025, representing approximately 10% of the public float of the subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding as at March 22, 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lightspeed POS Inc Registered Shs Subordinate Voting -144A- Reg S When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Lightspeed POS Inc Registered Shs Subordinate Voting -144A- Reg S When Issuedmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen nach Fed-Schock tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Abschläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.