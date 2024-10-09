|
09.10.2024 15:15:00
Like Fantasy Football? Here Are 3 Sleeper Stocks for Your Portfolio.
If you're like me, your fantasy football team is currently plagued with injuries, and you're relying on your late round sleeper picks to carry the weight. In the spirit of fall and the football season, I've put together three sleeper stocks I think could create some big gains for investors' portfolios.This isn't necessarily a traditional sleeper pick, as Warren Buffett has been buying up shares left and right. That being said, this insurance company isn't getting the same attention from investors as Nvidia or Chewy. This is an interesting play as it has struggled to outperform the S&P 500 over the last five years despite its financial performance.There are two main reasons to want to get involved with Chubb (NYSE: CB). First, with Buffett now owning over 27 million shares, there's reason to believe he might just end up buying the whole thing. Second, the insurance company has been generating great annual performances, growing sales from $34.2 billion in 2019 to $50 billion last year. The story doesn't end there, as Chubb reported a 17.3% year-over-year increase in its most recent quarterly results.
