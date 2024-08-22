|
22.08.2024 22:30:00
Lincoln Electric Announces September 2024 Events With the Financial Community
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of September:
Stifel London Industrial Conference
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
11:15 am BST (6:15 am ET) live webcast
London, UK
Steve Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer
Jefferies Industrials Conference
Thursday, September 5, 2024
8:05 am ET live webcast
New York, NY
Gabe Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference
Thursday, September 12, 2024
1:25 pm PT (4:25 pm ET) live webcast
Dana Point, CA
Gabe Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CL King 22nd Annual Best Ideas Conference 2024 (virtual)
Monday, September 16, 2024
9:30 am ET live webcast
Gabe Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Webcasts and replays can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site: https://ir.lincolnelectric.com.
Business
Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 21 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240822030253/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.
|175,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Wall Street von Zinszweifeln belastet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag im Minus, der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte dagegen Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine geneinsame Richtung.