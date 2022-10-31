Lineage Cell Therapeutics Appoints Jill Howe as Chief Financial Officer

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that Jill Howe will join as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective November 14, 2022. Ms. Howe brings more than 20 years of significant strategic, financial, and operational experience to Lineage, with an emphasis on capital strategy, corporate finance, treasury management, global infrastructure, and operational excellence. Ms. Howe has successfully built biotechnology organizations and implemented operational infrastructures alongside the execution of over $1.66 billion of capital raising transactions and will bring extensive strategic experience to the role. Most recently, Ms. Howe was Chief Financial Officer of DTx Pharma, and prior to that, was Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Gossamer Bio, Inc., serving an integral role in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) and concurrent listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, various follow-on and debt deals, and overseeing all aspects of finance and accounting operations globally.

"Jill is a wonderful addition to our executive team as we work to establish Lineage as a leader in cell therapy and cell transplant medicine,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. "She is a successful executive with an extensive track record of execution in capital raising, strategic financial management, global expansion, and support, as well as mergers & acquisitions, and reflects the newest expansion of our team. Our continued growth will allow Lineage to exhibit greater productivity and increase the breadth of what we are able to accomplish in the months and years ahead.”

Ms. Howe most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of DTx Pharma, a biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease. From 2018 to 2021, she served as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, where she managed all aspects of finance operations, accounting, and global IT and real estate efforts, including the building-out of world-class labs and office space. She also served as a Board member of all Irish and Luxembourg subsidiaries of Gossamer Bio. From 2016 through 2017 she served as Controller & Director of Finance at Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company dedicated to the development of therapies for debilitating and life-threatening diseases that affect people with compromised immune systems, which was subsequently acquired by Pfizer, Inc. From 2013 to 2016 she served as Controller & Director of Finance at Receptos, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCPT), which was subsequently acquired by Celgene, Inc. for more than $7 billion. Prior to that, from 2006 to 2013 she worked in various accounting roles, leading up to Director of Finance, at Somaxon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOMX), which was acquired by Pernix in 2012. Ms. Howe earned her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from San Diego State University and serves on the Board of Directors of various nonprofit, private and public biotechnology companies. In 2022, Ms. Howe won the 2022 CFO of the Year Award in the small business category from the San Diego Business Journal and was specifically recognized for her leadership in building and managing successful financial teams, laying the groundwork for success, and as a San Diegan, for contributions to the community through her local charity work.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include five allogeneic ("off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in development for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, is being developed under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; (iii) VAC2, a dendritic cell therapy produced from Lineage’s VAC technology platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; (iv) ANP1, an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; and (v) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on Twitter @LineageCell.

Forward-Looking Statements

Lineage cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe,” "aim,” "may,” "will,” "estimate,” "continue,” "anticipate,” "design,” "intend,” "expect,” "could,” "can,” "plan,” "potential,” "predict,” "seek,” "should,” "would,” "contemplate,” "project,” "target,” "tend to,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: Ms. Howe’s employment with Lineage and the anticipated or implied benefits thereof to Lineage and Lineage’s continued growth and ability to exhibit greater productivity in the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Lineage’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties inherent in Lineage’s business and other risks discussed in Lineage’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Lineage’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading "Risk Factors” in Lineage’s periodic reports with the SEC, including Lineage’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and its other reports, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Lineage undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005220/en/