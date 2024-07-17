|
Lineage Expects To Price IPO Of 47 Mln Shares In $70.00-$82.00/shr Range
(RTTNews) - Lineage Inc. disclosed in a regulatory filing that it expects to price its initial public offering of 47 million shares between $70.00 and $82.00 per share.
The company expects that its common stock will be approved for listing, subject to notice of issuance, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the symbol "LINE."
The company noted that underwriters have the option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of this prospectus, to purchase up to an additional 7.05 million shares from the company at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
KKR Capital Markets LLC is acting as Lead financial advisor in connection with this offering. BDT & MSD Partners, Seven Lakes Partners, and Eastdil Secured Advisors, LLC are also acting as financial advisors in connection with the offering.
