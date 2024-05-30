Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Brian M. Culley, will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention, on Tuesday June 4th, 2024, at 2:30pm in Theater 3. Company representatives are also hosting meetings with potential partners and collaborators to discuss opportunities for strategic alliances across Lineage’s novel pipeline of cell therapy transplant programs. The BIO International Convention is the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world, and is taking place June 3-6, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

About BIO

BIO is the world’s largest advocacy association representing biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. Corporate members range from entrepreneurial companies developing a first product, to Fortune 500 multinationals. BIO also represents state and regional biotech associations, service providers to the industry, and academic centers. Our members help foster a healthy economy by creating good-paying, biotechnology jobs. We also host the largest cost-savings program in the life sciences industry, BIO Business Solutions, which saves nearly $700 million in aggregate for 4,500+ companies every year. For more information visit www.bio.org or follow the organization on X/Twitter @IAmBiotech.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel or "off-the-shelf," cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient's functional activity. Lineage’s neuroscience focused pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ANP1, an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; and (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed in collaboration with Eterna Therapeutics Inc. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530288523/en/