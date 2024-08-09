Lingering Economic Concerns May Lead To Pullback On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to give back ground after moving sharply higher in the previous session.

Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's rally, which saw the S&P 500 post its biggest percentage gain since November 2022.

Lingering concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy may also weigh on Wall Street even after yesterday's report showing a bigger than expected pullback by weekly jobless claims.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key economic data next week, including closely watched readings on inflation as well as reports on retail sales and industrial production.

Among individual stocks, shares of Expedia (EXPE) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the travel technology company reported better than expected second quarter results.

Cloud computing company Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting second quarter results that beat estimates and raising its full-year guidance.

On the other hand, shares of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) are seeing significant pre-market weakness even though the company reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results.

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday, with the major averages more than offsetting the downturn seen over the course of the previous session. The major averages surged early in the session and saw further upside as the day progressed.

The major averages moved roughly sideways going into the close, hovering near their best levels of the day. The Nasdaq soared 464.22 points or 2.9 percent to 16,660.02, the Nasdaq spiked 119.81 points or 2.3 percent to 5,319.31 and the Dow jumped 683.04 points or 1.8 percent to 39,446.49.

The rally on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended August 3rd.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 233,000, a decrease of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level of to 250,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 240,000 from the 249,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The bigger than expected decline came a week after jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 258,000 in the week ended August 5, 2023.

The data helped ease concerns about the strength of the labor market, which have contributed to recent selling on Wall Street.

"Initial jobless claims are taking center stage as economists and investors seek guidance from real-time indicators on the economy's health," Nationwide Financial Markets Economist Oren Klachkin.

"To us, the data suggest we're on track for a cooldown - not a recession," he added. "However, risks are tilted to the downside and the Fed should be vigilant for non-linearities as it maintains a restrictive policy stance."

Among individual stocks, athletic apparel company Under Armour (UAA) skyrocketed by 19.2 percent after reporting an unexpected fiscal third quarter profit.

Eli Lilly (LLY) also moved sharply higher after the drug maker reported better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

On the other hand, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) slumped after the company reported disappointing second quarter results and announced a $9.1 billion write down tied to its TV networks.

Networking stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, resulting in an 8.4 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.

Substantial strength was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 6.9 percent surge by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) soared by 13.3 percent after Raymond James upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Outperform from Market Perform.

Pharmaceutical stocks also saw considerable strength on the upbeat results from Eli Lilly, with the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index jumping by 3.6 percent.

Airline, computer hardware and biotechnology stocks also moved notably higher, while telecom stocks were among the few groups that bucked the upward trend.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.34 to $76.53 a barrel after jumping $0.96 to $76.19 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $30.90 to $2,463.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $3.10 to $2,466.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 146.68 yen versus the 147.23 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0909 compared to yesterday's $1.0919.

Asia

Asian stocks ended a turbulent week on a positive note Friday as encouraging U.S. labor market data brought some relief to investors worried about a slowing economy.

In addition, a measure of China's consumer price inflation surged to a five-month high, providing much-need positive news on the world's second-largest economy.

The dollar hovered close to a one-week high against major rivals in Asian trading, while gold edged down slightly as traders pared bets on big rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Oil steadied after a three-day gain and was poised for a weekly gain as traders monitored developments in the Middle East.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 percent to 2,862.19 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2 percent to 17,090.23.

China's consumer price inflation rose more than expected in July, while producer prices continued to fall, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed today.

Consumer prices posted an annual increase of 0.5 percent after rising 0.2 percent in June. Prices were expected to gain 0.3 percent.

Producer prices decreased for the 22nd consecutive month. Prices fell 0.8 percent annually, the same pace of decline as seen in June. Economists had forecast prices to drop 0.9 percent in July.

Japanese shares closed higher as U.S. recession worries eased. The Nikkei 225 Index finished 0.6 percent higher at 35,025 after another choppy day of trading. The broader Topix Index settled 0.9 percent higher at 2,483.30 ahead of a long weekend.

Electronics component manufacturer Fujikura soared nearly 20 percent to pace the gainers, while staffing agency Recruit Holdings surged 6.8 percent.

Cosmetic company Shiseido plunged over 12 percent on disappointing half-year results.

Seoul stocks posted strong gains following positive overnight cues from Wall Street. The Kospi jumped 1.2 percent to 2,588.43, with tech stocks leading the rally. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 1.8 percent and SK Hynix soared 5 percent.

Australian markets rebounded due to robust performances in the mining and banking sectors. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index surged 1.3 percent to 7,777.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed up 1.3 percent at 7,990.70.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index edged down 0.1 percent to 12,243.46.

Europe

European stocks have climbed on Friday after the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, calming fears the U.S. economy is heading for a recession.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent, although the German DAX Index is nearly unchanged.

The dollar hovered close to a one-week high against major rivals as traders pared bets on big rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Revolution Bars Group has soared in London. The troubled bar firm has secured a High Court's judge approval for its restructuring plan.

Bellway has also rallied. The homebuilder expects to return to growth in fiscal 2025 if market conditions remain stable.

Hargreaves Lansdown has also jumped. The investment platform has agreed to a 5.44 billion-pound ($6.94 billion) takeover by a consortium backed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

German optics giant Jenoptik has also moved sharply higher after boosting sales and profits in the second quarter.

Media powerhouse RTL Group has also advanced as it reported a 4.7 percent year-on-year increase in TV advertising revenue for the first half of the year.

Lanxess has also surged. The specialty chemicals maker confirmed its FY24 view despite posting a 5.6 percent drop in its second-quarter sales.

Meanwhile, Italian insurer Generali Group has slumped after posting a mixed set of results for the first six months of 2024.

U.S. Economic Reports

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.