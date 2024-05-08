Lingering Interest Rate Uncertainty May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to move to the downside after ending yesterday's lackluster session narrowly mixed.

Lingering uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates may weigh on the markets following Tuesday's remarks by Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari.

Kashkari suggested interest rates may need to remain at current levels for an "extended period" and said he couldn't rule out another rate increase.

The Federal Reserve is still widely expected to lower rates sometime in the third quarter, although traders may take the opportunity to cash in on some of the recent strength in the markets.

While the major averages ended yesterday's trading narrowly mixed, they all remain at their best levels in about a month.

Nonetheless, overall trading activity may remain subdued amid another relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front.

A report on weekly jobless claims may attract attention on Thursday, while the University of Michigan is due to release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in May on Friday.

Stocks saw modest strength throughout much of the trading session on Tuesday but gave back ground in afternoon trading to end the day little changed. The Dow still managed to close higher for the fifth consecutive session, reaching its best closing level in a month.

The major averages ended the day narrowly mixed. While the Nasdaq edged down 16.69 points or 0.1 percent to 16,332.56, the Dow crept up 31.99 points or 0.1 percent to 38,884.26 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.96 points or 0.1 percent to 5,187.70.

The modest strength seen for most of the stock came as stocks continued to benefit from renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

Relatively dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell combined with weaker-than-expected job growth in April have largely eliminated short-lived concerns the Fed might actually consider raising rates.

Investors have instead grown increasingly confident about a rate cut in the coming months, with the chances rates will be lower by September now at 82.6 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

However, buying interest waned in afternoon trading after Kashkari suggested interest rates may need to remain at current levels for an "extended period."

"I would need to see multiple positive inflation readings suggesting that the disinflation process is on track" before cutting rates, Kashkari said before the Milken Institute 2024 Global Conference.

Kashkari also said he could not rule out the Fed once again raising rates, calling the bar for hiking rates "quite high" but "not infinite."

Among individual stocks, shares of Disney (DIS) fell sharply even though the entertainment giant reported better than expected fiscal third quarter earnings.

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, contributing to the lackluster close by the broader markets.

Airline stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index tumbling by 2.7 percent.

Considerable weakness also emerged among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent loss posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

On the other hand, utilities stocks turned in a strong performance on the day, driving the Dow Jones Utility Average up by 1.3 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are tumbling $1.06 to $77.32 a barrel after edging down $0.10 to $78.38 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,325.50, up $1.30 compared to the previous session's close of $2,324.20. On Tuesday, gold slipped $7.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 155.59 yen compared to the 154.69 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0739 compared to yesterday's $1.0755.

Asia

Asian stocks ended Wednesday's session on a muted note as the Chinese stock rally paused and the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal faced uncertainty.

The dollar regained momentum after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari cautioned that interest rates are likely to remain on hold for an extended period.

The dollar's strength weighed on bullion while oil prices fell over 1 percent in Asia trading after data from the American Petroleum Institute pointed to rising stockpiles.

Chinese markets fell on profit taking after rallying to over six-month highs on optimism over improving economic conditions and hopes regarding potential stimulus measures to revive the country's struggling property market.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 3,128.48 ahead of April trade figures due on Thursday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended down 0.9 percent at 18,313.86, falling from an eight-month high earlier in the day.

Japanese markets led regional losses after climbing sharply to hit a three-week high in the previous session. The Nikkei 225 Index tumbled 1.6 percent to 38,202.37, while the broader Topix Index settled 1.5 percent lower at 2,706.43.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plummeted 7.3 percent and Ricoh lost 6.2 percent, while Yokogawa Electric surged 8.7 percent and Nippon Yusen K.K added 4.1 percent. Toyota Motor dropped 0.6 percent after projecting a drop in fiscal-year profit.

Seoul stocks eked out modest gains, with the Kospi closing up 0.4 percent at 2,745.05.

Australian markets ended marginally higher, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session as investors assessed the central bank's stance on easing monetary policy.

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index inched up 0.1 percent to 7,804.50, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.1 percent higher at 8,076.70.

Lithium stocks soared, with Vulcan Energy rallying more than 10 percent and Liontown Resources adding 3.9 percent.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 Index slipped 0.2 percent to 11,782.89.

Europe

European stocks have moved higher on Wednesday, as investors continue to assess the prospects for interest rate cuts following last week's weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

It seems that markets have shrugged off comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, who said Tuesday that rates will likely stay high for an "extending period" and that he will support a hike if inflation stalls near 3 percent.

In economic news, Destatis reported earlier today that German industrial production dropped in March on weak consumer and intermediate goods output.

German industrial production declined 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 1.7 percent increase in February.

This was the first drop so far this year and the pace of decline was less severe than the expected 0.6 percent fall.

While the French CAC 40 Index has advanced by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent. The British pound has slipped before the Bank of England's policy announcement on Thursday. There's little expectation of an immediate cut, but investors are looking for a clearer signal on whether the central bank plans to start cutting interest in the summer.

In corporate news, Netherlands-headquartered Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize has rallied after beating first quarter core profit margin expectations.

AstraZeneca has also jumped. The drug maker said it has initiated a process to withdraw its Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, citing weak demand and the surplus availability of new vaccines.

Informa has also surged. The publishing and exhibitions company has lifted its share buyback program by 50 percent after a strong start to 2024.

Lender HSBC Holdings has also advanced as it announced the anticipated launch of four separate offers to purchase for cash any and all of the four series of notes.

Alstom SA shares have also spiked in Paris. The French manufacturer of infrastructures for rail transport sector said it is planning a capital increase of about €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to shore up its finances.

Siemens Energy has also soared. The German power equipment maker raised its 2024 guidance after posting strong quarterly results.

On the other hand, oil and gas giant BP Plc had moved notably lower a day after reporting a 45 percent drop in first quarter earnings.

Swedish builder Skanska has also slumped after its first quarter operating earnings came in below estimates.

Real estate investment trust Workspace Group has also declined after appointing Lawrence Hutchings as its CEO designate.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Commerce Department is due to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of March at 10 am ET. Wholesale inventories are expected to decrease by 0.4 percent.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended May 3rd.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 1.4 million barrels after surging by 7.3 million barrels in the previous week.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson is due to participate in a virtual moderated discussion before an "Exploring Careers in Economics" event hosted by the Fed at 11 am ET.

At 11:45 am ET, Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins is set to speak before students and faculty and participate in a fireside discussion before the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management's Challenges and Opportunities class.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes at 1 pm ET.

At 1:30 pm ET, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook is due to speak on "Financial Stability" before an event hosted by the Brookings Institution.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Uber Technologies (UBER) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the ride-hailing giant reported an unexpected first quarter loss on weaker than expected booking revenue.

Cloud communications company Twilio (TWLO) is also likely to come under pressure after reporting first quarter results that exceeded estimates but providing disappointing second quarter revenue guidance.

Meanwhile, shares of Reddit (RDDT) are seeing substantial pre-market strength after the social media company reported a narrower than expected first quarter loss on revenues that beat expectations.

Ride-hailing company Lyft (LYFT) is also likely to move to the upside after reporting first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.