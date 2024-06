Liquidia Rises 12% In Pre-market On Favorable Court Ruling For Yutrepia

(RTTNews) - Shares of biopharmaceutical company Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) were rising more than 12 percent in pre-market on Monday to $14.45, after the U.S. district court denied United Therapeutics' request to block the launch of Liquidia's Yutrepia inhalation powder to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

"The ruling reinforces the clear path for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue a final decision on the amended New Drug Application for Yutrepia," Liquidia said in a statement.

Liquidia shares had closed at $12.87, up 0.08 percent on Friday. The stock has been trading in the range of $5.71 - $16.99 in the last 1 year.