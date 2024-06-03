Liquidia Says Court Denies United Therapeutics' Motion For Injunction To Block Launch Of YUTREPIA

(RTTNews) - Liquidia Corp. (LQDA) announced Monday that Judge Andrews of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware (District Court) denied the motion for preliminary injunction filed by United Therapeutics (UTHR) on Friday that sought to block the launch of Liquidia's YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The ruling reinforces the clear path for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue a final decision on the amended New Drug Application (NDA) for YUTREPIA.

The motion for preliminary injunction was filed in the lawsuit filed by United Therapeutics in September 2023 in which it has alleged YUTREPIA would infringe U.S. Patent No. 11,826,32.

While this ruling maintains the status quo in which there is no legal impediment to the FDA granting final approval to YUTREPIA, this lawsuit will continue forward to trial, which is currently scheduled for June 2025.

Separately, United Therapeutics has also appealed Judge Andrews' ruling to set aside an injunction that he had previously issued blocking the launch of YUTREPIA based solely on the '793 Patent.