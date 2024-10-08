LivaNova Appoints Susan Podlogar as a New Director

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, announced its Board of Directors has appointed Susan Podlogar to the Board, effective today. Podlogar will serve on the Compensation and Human Capital Management Committee for the Board.

"LivaNova’s Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Susan Podlogar,” said William Kozy, Chair of the Board. "Susan is a visionary leader with three decades of experience in leading business, talent, and cultural transformations at recognized global companies. She possesses a sharp understanding of the ever-changing global business landscape and will be a tremendous asset to the Board.”

Podlogar’s career spans 30 years, holding key global leadership positions at prominent institutions in the consulting, scientific, and financial sectors. Most recently, she served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at MetLife from July 2017 until her retirement in June 2024. Prior to MetLife, Podlogar spent 16 years at Johnson & Johnson in various leadership roles, including: Global Head, Human Resources Medical Devices; Global Head of Total Rewards and Head Human Resources for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Global Head, Human Resources and Communications Pharmaceutical R&D. Early career highlights include positions with Bayer Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and William M. Mercer. She holds an MBA from the University of South Florida and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

"What an honor to join the Board for LivaNova, knowing that the Company’s life-changing medical technologies advance the quality of life for patients around the world,” said Podlogar. "I look forward to using my experiences to help Livanova deepen the commitment to patients and customers, while driving value for the shareholders.”

With this appointment, the LivaNova Board is now comprised of 10 Directors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through medical technologies, delivering life-changing solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Board of Directors. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

