Live Nation Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0H0VZ / ISIN: US5380341090
|
09.10.2025 04:08:56
Live Nation Entertainment Prices Offering Of $1.3 Bln Of 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2031
(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) announced that it priced its offering of $1.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 2.875% convertible senior notes due 2031. The Convertible Notes were priced at 100.000% of their principal amount.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Convertible Notes offering, together with borrowings under the new senior secured credit facility, to fund the redemption in full of all of the company's 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026; to repay in full amounts outstanding under the company's term loan B facility and the revolving credit facilities under the company's existing senior secured credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include funding future venues or the repayment or repurchase of certain of its outstanding indebtedness.
The initial closing date of the Convertible Notes offering is expected to occur on October 10, 2025.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Live Nation Entertainment IncShs
|130,80
|-1,76%
