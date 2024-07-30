|
30.07.2024 22:10:27
Live Nation Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Income, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $297.970 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $293.682 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $6.023 billion from $5.630 billion last year.
Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $297.970 Mln. vs. $293.682 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.023 Bln vs. $5.630 Bln last year.
