Live Nation Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Income, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $297.970 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $293.682 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $6.023 billion from $5.630 billion last year.

Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $297.970 Mln. vs. $293.682 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.023 Bln vs. $5.630 Bln last year.