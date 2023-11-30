LiveRamp Achieves the New AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) announced today it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Privacy-Enhanced Data Collaboration. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes LiveRamp for its expertise in providing customers with software solutions that empower advertisers and marketers to accelerate workloads with enhanced identity, connectivity, measurement, and data collaboration capabilities.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and lean into digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide customers - including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers - with AWS validated solutions and services that help accelerate their advertising and marketing transformation.

LiveRamp’s embedded solutions, powered by AWS, allow data professionals at brands, publishers, media companies, and platforms to maximize the value of their first-party data directly from within their cloud environment:

- LiveRamp helps clients build a strong, enterprise identity foundation in AWS by unifying cross-channel customer touchpoints on a common identifier that is supported by hundreds of media partners through Amazon Data Exchange (ADX Marketplace) Activation, Measurement and Ecosystem Connectivity - Clients can resolve their data to RampID™, LiveRamp’s privacy-centric identifier for connecting the digital ecosystem, to support more impactful audience modeling and planning, powerful activation, and comprehensive media measurement and analytics

- Clients can resolve their data to RampID™, LiveRamp’s privacy-centric identifier for connecting the digital ecosystem, to support more impactful audience modeling and planning, powerful activation, and comprehensive media measurement and analytics Flexible and Privacy-Focused Data Collaboration - LiveRamp’s identity solutions increase the volume and accuracy of data connections between partner engagements when collaborating in AWS Clean Rooms

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates LiveRamp in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"It’s an honor to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in Privacy-Enhanced Data Collaboration,” said Noel McMichael, VP of Commercial Cloud at LiveRamp. "AWS is a valued collaborator that shares our commitment to delivering future-ready solutions for global companies. We look forward to expanding our work with AWS to help even more businesses accelerate innovation using identity-powered workflows.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify which AWS Partner solutions and services are powered by AWS for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including LiveRamp.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231130994785/en/