LiveRamp and FreeWheel Partner to Bring Increased Addressable Advertising Inventory to the Connected Television Sector

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) and FreeWheel today announced that they have partnered to introduce a new solution that enables advertisers to buy a greater amount of addressable advertising inventory in the connected television sector.

This is a new global partnership. The core offering includes FreeWheel incorporating support for LiveRamp’s identifier, RampID, powered by LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution publisher partners into FreeWheel’s TV platform. The result is a new capability that allows marketers to more accurately reach and target audiences in the fast-growing CTV space using first-party data and addressable advertising.

For marketers, one of the solution’s main benefits is the enhanced personalization capabilities in a soon-to-be-cookieless age.

This partnership utilizes two LiveRamp solutions, which work in tandem with FreeWheel’s technology:

LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution connects first-party user data with LiveRamp’s RampID to enable advertising on authenticated inventory in a privacy-centric manner. One of ATS’s key benefits is the ability to unlock addressable inventory without third-party identifiers, enabling the ecosystem to build and plan sustainably. RampID covers every touchpoint in a customer’s journey, enabling brands to generate better insights into exposures and conversions when using RampID to track impressions. RampID also unlocks further benefits for brands in the data collaboration space, including measuring media buys, and powering collaboration and insights with other brands.

With the support of ATS and RampID, FreeWheel’s integration will soon allow 85+ RampID-enabled demand side platforms to directly transact on LiveRamp’s pseudonymous, people-based identity. The integration enables brands to onboard their audiences into FreeWheel‘s TV platform and transact direct deals with premium CTV publishers. Brands can now leverage their first-party data in conjunction with LiveRamp’s RampID and activate on FreeWheel’s premium video supply. One key benefit is that every impression can now be measured, resulting in better measurement and ROI for marketers.

"Premium addressable CTV inventory is the new must-have for every advertiser,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, Activations and Addressability, LiveRamp. "FreeWheel’s integration to support LiveRamp’s addressability will power more accurate, people-based marketing across some of the world’s leading streaming publishers, enabling marketers to drive the business outcomes they need.”

"With third-party identifiers such as the cookie on the decline, we teamed up with LiveRamp to create a new solution for marketers to reach and engage with relevant audiences,” said Matt Clark, VP, Strategic Partnerships, FreeWheel. "The end result is a much needed new offering that combines the strength of LiveRamp’s identity framework, FreeWheel’s expertise and scale in premium video, and the benefits of addressable advertising. We’ve designed, built, and are introducing this new solution with a focus and commitment to privacy, so that advertisers can get ahead of and succeed in today’s evolving media landscape.”

"We are pleased to extend our longtime ATS implementation into the ad-supported version of AMC+ coming this October and this important new inventory,” said Scott Keating, VP, Audience and Data Platforms, AMC Networks. "This capability will drive our leadership position in delivering addressability for our partners while extending scale of high-quality audiences rooted in authentication.”

"Paramount Advertising is steadfast in delivering the most advanced and flexible offerings for marketers to reach their target audiences across our leading portfolio of networks and streaming services,” said Todd Bender, SVP, Ad Platforms, Paramount. "LiveRamp has been a longstanding partner as a key member of the Paramount Identity Framework, and this partnership with FreeWheel will enable us to further enrich bid requests and unlock even more powerful opportunities for advertisers across our EyeQ footprint of more than 90 million full-episode viewers.”

Through this global partnership, FreeWheel and LiveRamp are bringing a privacy-focused solution to CTV publishers, enabling publishers to create audience-based targeting for buy-side platforms on authenticated publisher inventory. LiveRamp’s ATS is the standard for post-signal connectivity and leads the way in interoperability with Google Display & Video 360’s PAIR, The Trade Desk’s UID 2.0, and Publicis’s CORE ID. Publishers working with LiveRamp and FreeWheel will now be able to benefit from increased demand and CPMs on their ATS inventory.

This new industry solution will be available in market beginning in Q4 2023.

