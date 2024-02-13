LiveRamp Delivers New Privacy-Centric Integrations with Amazon Ads to Enhance Addressability, Connectivity, and Measurement

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today launched enhanced capabilities that help clients optimize addressability, connectivity and measurement across Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) and Amazon DSP. Brand marketers, advertisers, and agencies can now leverage LiveRamp’s integrations with these services to unlock insights and analytics with an industry-leading, privacy-enhancing approach.

Powered by LiveRamp’s omnichannel identity framework, customers can leverage RampID™, LiveRamp’s privacy-centric identifier, as a key to join first and third-party insights with Amazon Ads in Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) for measurement and to activate brand-specific RampID-based audiences directly on RampID within Amazon DSP. In addition, LiveRamp’s existing integrated solutions with Amazon Web Services (AWS) allow advertisers to easily build end-to-end measurement workflows. Marketers and agencies can easily resolve identity signals from their AWS environment to RampID and then upload those hashed signals using the AMC uploader, all in a privacy-enhancing workflow. The LiveRamp partnership with system integrators also helps customers accelerate time-to-value of the integration by providing strategic consultation and technical expertise across Amazon Ads, AWS, and LiveRamp.

LiveRamp’s integration with Amazon Ads services allows brand marketers, agencies and partners to:

Enable measurement at scale by unifying prospect and customer touchpoints across advertising and marketing channels such as connected TV, display, email, and website

by unifying prospect and customer touchpoints across advertising and marketing channels such as connected TV, display, email, and website Increase scale and accuracy of campaign analytics by overcoming volume and accuracy limitations of conventional identifiers, such as hashed emails, in favor of a person-based identifier adopted widely across major publishers

by overcoming volume and accuracy limitations of conventional identifiers, such as hashed emails, in favor of a person-based identifier adopted widely across major publishers Optimize for security with a seamless audience onboarding with minimum movement by utilizing LiveRamp’s integrations with AWS and AMC , and leveraging solutions including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AMC Uploader from AWS, and AWS Entity Resolution

, and leveraging solutions including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AMC Uploader from AWS, and AWS Entity Resolution Securely activate first and third-party audiences on Amazon DSP using RampID to bid and frequency cap. Every impression bought on RampID is also fully measurable, delivering improved reach and performance within and outside of Amazon properties without a reliance on cookies, mobile IDs, or IP addresses

Alyssa Lerch, Product Lead at Annalect, an Omnicom agency, shared, "Leveraging LiveRamp’s RampID has enabled us to strengthen connectivity and expand our privacy-preserving measurement capabilities across Amazon Ads. With this enrichment layer, we're able to create a powerful analytics environment within the AMC clean room to provide clients with a more comprehensive view of their audiences, more accurately attribute impact of media investment to marketing, and deliver insights that help to drive conversion optimization and media efficiency.”

Rio Longacre, Managing Director, Global Experience Team at Slalom, said, "Expanding our partnership with LiveRamp delivers holistic solutions for marketers and advertisers looking to optimize their media strategy for Amazon Ads. LiveRamp's solutions are a perfect fit within our comprehensive strategy and expertise, allowing us to help organizations improve marketing effectiveness and build future solution capabilities.”

Kimberly Bloomston, SVP of Product at LiveRamp, added, "LiveRamp’s foundational identity is an essential key to engage in collaboration, increase tech efficiencies, improve advertising results, and enable robust marketing optimization in the cloud. As we build upon our expanding collaboration and successes with Amazon Ads and AWS, we will continue helping marketers connect with their customers, scale, and build enduring, enterprise-wide value.”

LiveRamp’s expansion with Amazon Ads and AWS help enterprises maximize outcomes across a broad range of collaboration and measurement use cases. LiveRamp is an Amazon Ads Verified Partner, a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program with identity translation and identity resolution solutions available in AWS Marketplace, and recently launched support for AWS Clean Rooms.

To learn more about LiveRamp and our partners’ expertise and solutions around Amazon Ads, reach out to your LiveRamp representative.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leader in data collaboration for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases — within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.liveramp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240213326978/en/