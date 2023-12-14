LiveRamp Elevates Three Executives to C-Suite to Drive Continued Growth

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced the promotion of three senior leaders to C-level roles, to accelerate LiveRamp’s recent momentum while continuing to position the company to deliver enduring brand and business value for customers by collaborating responsibly with data. Vihan Sharma was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, Kimberly Bloomston was promoted to Chief Product Officer, and Travis Clinger was promoted to Chief Connectivity & Ecosystem Officer.

Vihan Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer: Sharma will lead revenue generation strategies across the company’s global operations, overseeing worldwide sales, commercial innovation, customer success, and channel partnerships to expand market reach. Over the last 8 years, he has overseen key international and commercial functions for LiveRamp, including the global rollout of its first data collaboration solution in 2020.

Kimberly Bloomston, Chief Product Officer: Bloomston will continue to lead LiveRamp's global product organization with an emphasis on innovation, strategy, go-to-market, design, and user experience, ensuring alignment between the product roadmap and customer needs. She has been instrumental in the evolution of LiveRamp into a unified, platform business enabling cloud-native and embedded capabilities, empowering companies to build their enterprise identity foundation, collaborate flexibly across any environment, and improve measurement outcomes.

Travis Clinger, Chief Connectivity & Ecosystem Officer: Clinger will further scale LiveRamp's successes by continuing to build the world's premier global ecosystem to enable enterprises to seamlessly activate and measure every consumer experience. He built and led LiveRamp's global Addressability efforts from the ground up, scaling Authenticated Traffic Solution on digital, CTV, and mobile experiences across 22 global markets, as well as leading LiveRamp's strongest and most strategic relationships across media, adtech, and martech.

"Vihan, Kimberly, and Travis have been critical in helping to build LiveRamp into the leader for data collaboration and these promotions are indicative of LiveRamp’s leadership team’s depth and strong guidance in shaping the company,” said Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO. "This trio of leaders embodies the expertise, vision, and teamwork required to propel LiveRamp toward an even higher trajectory of business and customer success.”

Sharma, Bloomston, and Clinger will all take the stage as part of RampUp 2024, the premier event for marketing and advertising technology professionals to connect, create, and build new partnerships, and discover innovative SaaS solutions to their shared challenges. Learn more about RampUp 2024 here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and enterprise identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.liveramp.com.

