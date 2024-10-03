LiveRamp Introduces New Capabilities to Fast-Track Value and Boost Marketing Impact

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced the newest version of the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform, further accelerating customers’ time to value by strengthening the ability of marketers to drive effective and insightful marketing by delivering personalized and relevant experiences to consumers. The latest version of the platform enables first-party identity graphs with self-service capability, standardized queries to help customers drive immediate insights with clean room measurement, and faster activation and performance.

According to a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, 93% of business leaders say that data collaboration is critical to drive improvements across companies. As this ecosystem rapidly matures, leading brands, publishers, and media networks are building their partner networks and collaborating in the LiveRamp platform. Customers utilize LiveRamp’s platform for a full range of data collaboration capabilities, including clean room-powered measurement and insights, to improve their end-to-end marketing lifecycle and activate on the world’s most expansive, data-rich network.

Leveraging the world’s most robust collaboration ecosystem, LiveRamp’s platform helps customers create business value through their data and unlock new opportunities by maximizing their partnership networks with partnerships. LiveRamp has worked with more than 130 brands, publishers, and media networks using LiveRamp’s clean room to power cross-cloud data collaboration through unprecedented connectivity to first- and second-party data. Collaboration partners include Ampersand, DISH, Fox/TUBI, LG Ads, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and over 30 of the top retail media networks.

The new platform features improve performance across these areas:

Instantly build a first-party identity graph to grow insights and revenue via Identity Engine: Companies can more easily stitch together and resolve all of their own first-party data back to an individual, based on their own rules, reducing what was a complex process to hours. This enables clients to more accurately activate, measure, and optimize across all consumer experiences, driving strong marketing ROI.

Companies can more easily stitch together and resolve all of their own first-party data back to an individual, based on their own rules, reducing what was a complex process to hours. This enables clients to more accurately activate, measure, and optimize across all consumer experiences, driving strong marketing ROI. Operate with greater speed and efficiency to expedite consumer insights and ecosystem activation: New platform optimizations enable customers to more quickly activate and generate insights across LiveRamp’s collaboration network of hundreds of partners. This now includes the ability for customers to directly activate with Google’s Display & Video 360 PAIR (Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation), via self-service.

New platform optimizations enable customers to more quickly activate and generate insights across LiveRamp’s collaboration network of hundreds of partners. This now includes the ability for customers to directly activate with Google’s Display & Video 360 PAIR (Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation), via self-service. Accelerate clean room value through new standardized query library: Brands, media networks, and platforms can now unlock immediate value from their LiveRamp clean room investments through enhanced standardization, taking advantage of top use cases across the largest network for collaboration partners. Clients can get started with a new partner within hours, unlocking immediate access to insights, saving valuable time, and driving faster, more efficient outcomes.

"LiveRamp maintains strong relationships with our customers and takes their feedback into close consideration, helping us to continuously improve our product and drive the results customers need. As we continue to evolve our Data Collaboration Platform, our goal has been to shift customers’ time-to-value to days, and even hours, in order to help them immediately realize the transformational promises of data collaboration, make adjustments to their strategies, then drive even greater returns. With the ability to gain value in such short times, customers starting data collaboration gain significant advantages, and are able to strengthen their collaboration networks to drive even more value,” said Kimberly Bloomston, Chief Product Officer, LiveRamp.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and enterprise identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.liveramp.com.

