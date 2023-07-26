LiveRamp to Discuss Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data collaboration platform, today announced that its fiscal 2024 first quarter earnings release is expected to be issued on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the financial markets close. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Please use this link to register in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, you will be provided via email with a dial-in number, conference access code and personal access code to use on the day of the call. If you live in a region not listed, select "All Other Locations," which will provide a toll-free international number.

In the 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, you may access the conference call by using the access information provided in the registration email.

A live webcast will be accessible to all interested parties through the Investor Relations website.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data collaboration platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

