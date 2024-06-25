Local Bounti CFO Kathleen Valiasek Named President And CFO

(RTTNews) - Local Bounti Corp. (LOCL), an indoor agriculture company, announced Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Kathleen Valiasek, has been promoted to President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 24.

In her new role as President and CFO, Valiasek will take on additional responsibilities including expanded oversight of the company's operations, innovation, commercial and marketing activities.

She will continue to report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Craig Hurlbert.

Valiasek has served as Local Bounti's CFO since April 2021. Previously, SHE served as CFO from January 2017 to June 2019 and Chief Business Officer from June 2019 to March 2021 at Amyris, a science and technology company.

Prior to Amyris, Valiasek served as Chief Executive Officer of Lenox Group, Inc., a finance and strategic consulting firm she founded in 1994.

Hurlbert said, "Kathy has been instrumental in driving operational efficiencies across our network of growing facilities, building trust with large commercial customers, and developing key financing relationships to advance our capacity expansion efforts. Together, we look forward to leading our organization through our next phase of growth and toward our near-term goal of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA in early 2025."

