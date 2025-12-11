Loews Aktie

Loews für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851615 / ISIN: US5404241086

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.12.2025 15:53:57

Loews Corporation Addresses Delaware Supreme Court Ruling On Boardwalk Pipelines Litigation

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L), Thursday announced that the Delaware Supreme Court has made a ruling in the long-standing legal battle regarding the company's 2018 acquisition of minority interests in Boardwalk Pipelines.

The court found a violation in the partnership agreement and has sent the question of possible tortious interference liability back to the Delaware Court of Chancery. Still, it decided in favor of Loews on all the other claims that were pending.

This case has had its share of ups and downs in previous decisions, including a ruling back in 2021 by the Chancery Court that awarded former minority unitholders around $690 million plus interest, which was later reversed in 2022.

If it turns out that Loews is held liable, interest will begin to accumulate from the date of the initial transaction.

L is currently trading at $103.89, up $1.28 or 1.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Loews Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Loews Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Loews Corp. 88,50 2,31% Loews Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX tiefer -- Wall Street sinkt -- Asiens Börsen gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendiert. Die US-Börsen notieren zum Wochenschluss in Rot. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen