Loews Aktie
WKN: 851615 / ISIN: US5404241086
|
11.12.2025 15:53:57
Loews Corporation Addresses Delaware Supreme Court Ruling On Boardwalk Pipelines Litigation
(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L), Thursday announced that the Delaware Supreme Court has made a ruling in the long-standing legal battle regarding the company's 2018 acquisition of minority interests in Boardwalk Pipelines.
The court found a violation in the partnership agreement and has sent the question of possible tortious interference liability back to the Delaware Court of Chancery. Still, it decided in favor of Loews on all the other claims that were pending.
This case has had its share of ups and downs in previous decisions, including a ruling back in 2021 by the Chancery Court that awarded former minority unitholders around $690 million plus interest, which was later reversed in 2022.
If it turns out that Loews is held liable, interest will begin to accumulate from the date of the initial transaction.
L is currently trading at $103.89, up $1.28 or 1.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Loews Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Loews Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Loews Corp.
|88,50
|2,31%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schwächer -- DAX tiefer -- Wall Street sinkt -- Asiens Börsen gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendiert. Die US-Börsen notieren zum Wochenschluss in Rot. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.