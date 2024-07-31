|
31.07.2024 20:24:35
London lags in mining listings as rivals surge
The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has fallen behind its counterparts in New York, Toronto, and Sydney as a preferred venue for mining company listings.Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shared by the Financial Times, reveals that the market capitalization of London-listed mining stocks has dropped to $272 billion in 2024 from $322 billion in 2018. In contrast, mining sectors on exchanges in Australia, Canada, and the US each exceed $325 billion.Since 2020, miners listed on the LSE have raised only $8 billion, less than a quarter of the amounts raised in Sydney and Toronto.“The market is focused on the tech sector,” Robert Crayfourd, a portfolio manager at CQS, told the Financial Times. “But it is crucial for London, historically an innovative and supportive hub for mining stocks and finance, not to fall further behind. Otherwise, companies may turn to other markets, sidelining London.”Currently, 171 metals and mining companies are listed on the LSE, representing 17% of the global market capitalization for the sector. However, most of this value is concentrated in a few major firms like Glencore (LON: GLEN), Rio Tinto (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO), and Anglo American (LON: AAL). Over 100 LSE-listed companies have a market capitalization of less than £100 million ($128 million).London faced setbacks in 2022 when Russian gold producers delisted following the Ukraine invasion, and BHP (ASX, NYSE: BHP) moved its primary listing to Australia. Recently, Rio Tinto has faced pressure from activist investors to follow BHP’s lead, Glencore is considering spinning off its coal division for a New York listing, and Anglo American is selling assets after nearly being acquired by BHP.With a market capitalization of £86 billion ($110 billion), Rio Tinto is currently the ninth-largest company on the FTSE 100. Losing Anglo American or Glencore would pose a “huge risk for the London market,” according to Hayden Bairstow, a Perth-based analyst at financial advisory firm Argonaut.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
