Look Who's Supposedly Buying Boeing and Lockheed Martin's Space Business Now!

America's space industry was supposed to undergo a big change in 2023. As multiple news outlets reported at the time, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) joint venture between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was up for sale, with a deal likely to happen before the end of the year.It didn't happen.No matter, said the pundits. As 2023 flipped over to 2024, ULA was still for sale. Up until the arrival of SpaceX, after all, ULA was the nation's biggest launcher of rockets carrying NASA and national security satellites. Even after SpaceX's arrival, it was still No. 2. (Well, until Rocket Lab, it was.) Surely someone would happily pay the $2 billion or $3 billion it would take to buy ULA in 2024?