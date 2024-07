Looking for a Home-Run Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investment? Consider This AI Stock That Nvidia Is Investing In.

Hitting a home run in investing can be very satisfying as the returns can be incredible. But alongside home runs come strikeouts, and when you're an all-or-nothing style of investor, strikeouts happen a lot more than home runs. Still, if the overall returns make up for the massive losses, this can be a worthy investment strategy for those with the right stamina.These days, some investors might be looking for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks with this home-run potential, and I think I've pinpointed one. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has the makings for a potential home-run investment and is also backed by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). There's no better partner in the AI space.Let's see what could make SoundHound a top choice for those swinging for the fences.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel