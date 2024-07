Looking to Become a 401(k) Super Saver? 5 Strategies to Help You Reach a Millionaire Retirement Sooner.

Retiring as a millionaire isn't a pie-in-the-sky dream for many Americans. It's quite attainable with enough discipline. If your employer offers a 401(k) plan, the goal will likely be even easier. However, you'll need to use the retirement plan wisely.Are you looking to become a 401(k) super saver (i.e., someone who maximizes how much they save for retirement)? Here are five strategies to help you reach a millionaire retirement sooner .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool