Lower Open Likely For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 70 points or 2.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,340-point plateau and it's expected to open to the downside again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is uninspired on waning optimism over trade agreements that might end U.S. tariffs. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the property and resource stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index slid 10.00 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 3,342.00 after trading between 3,335.13 and 3,351.22. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 17.41 points or 0.88 percent to end at 1,970.70.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China improved 0.84 percent, while Bank of China advanced 0.89 percent, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 1.29 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 1.59 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.67 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.66 percent, Jiangxi Copper sank 0.69 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) declined 1.23 percent, Yankuang Energy fell 0.32 percent, PetroChina added 0.62 percent, Huaneng Power jumped 1.78 percent, China Shenhua Energy improved 0.75 percent, Gemdale plunged 3.48 percent, Poly Developments surrendered 2.25 percent, China Vanke retreated 1.45 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher on Friday but quickly headed south to finish mostly lower.

The Dow slumped 119.07 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 41,249.38, while the NASDAQ rose 0.78 points or 0.00 percent to close at 17,928.92 and the S&P 500 slipped 4.03 points or 0.07 percent to end at 5,659.91.

For the week, the S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.3 percent and the Dow eased 0.2 percent.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal ahead of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's talks with Chinese officials in Switzerland over the weekend.

However, President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that a higher "80% Tariff on China seems right," partly offsetting the positive sentiment.

Crude oil futures moved sharply higher on Friday, extending gains in the previous session amid optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery crude for June delivery jumped $1.11 or 1.9 percent to $61.02 a barrel.