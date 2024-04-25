LSI Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.38 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $4.67 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, LSI Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.24 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $108.19 million from $117.47 million last year.

LSI Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $5.38 Mln. vs. $4.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.18 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $108.19 Mln vs. $117.47 Mln last year.