Lucid Diagnostics Aktie

WKN DE: A3C5EE / ISIN: US54948X1090

11.09.2025 00:12:12

Lucid Diagnostics Prices $25 Mln Public Offering At $1.00 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD), a cancer prevention diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc., announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 25,000,000 shares at $1.00 per share.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional shares. Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $25 million before expenses and any additional option exercises. Lucid plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is set to close around September 11, 2025, subject to customary conditions. Canaccord Genuity and BTIG are joint bookrunners, with Maxim Group as co-manager. The shares are offered under an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC.

LUCD currently trades at $1.02 or 19.6850% lower on the NasdaqCM.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc Registered Shs 1,02 -19,69% Lucid Diagnostics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex haben am Mittwoch abgegeben. An der Wall Street waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am Mittwoch zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

