Lucid Group Opens First Retail Studio And Service Centre In Quebec
(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Friday announced the official opening of its latest combination Studio, delivery, and service centre in the province of Quebec.
The Montreal opening marks 32 Studio and service centre locations in North America and 36 globally, and will open to the public beginning Saturday, January 28.
The company is actively expanding its physical presence in Canada by opening its third retail location in the country and first service, delivery, and sales centre in Quebec. The 1,781-square-meter luxury retail and service space, located at 6700 Rue Saint-Jacques, will provide comprehensive sales and service support to the local area.
"The opening of our first retail location in the province of Quebec is a significant milestone for Lucid in Canada," said Zak Edson, Vice President of Sales and Service, Lucid Group. "Canadians have proven they're serious about EVs, so we're looking forward to providing Montreal and surrounding areas with the innovation and dynamic experience of our award-winning lineup of Lucid Air."
