Lundin Mining Updates On Share Capital And Share Buybacks

(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN.TO, LMC, LUMI.ST) announced an update to its share capital and voting rights in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

As of November 30, 2025, the number of issued and outstanding shares decreased by 808,293, bringing the total to 855.75 million common shares with voting rights. This reduction reflects share buybacks completed under the Company's normal course issuer bid or "NCIB", partially offset by the exercise of employee stock options and the vesting of employee share units.

Under its shareholder distribution policy, Lundin Mining remains committed to allocating up to US$150 million annually toward share buybacks through the NCIB program. During 2025, the Company has already repurchased 13.63 million common shares at a total cost of approximately US$122 million.