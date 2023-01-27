MaaT Pharma Announces Initiation of Coverage of its Stock by Kepler Cheuvreux

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the "Company”), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux.

With a research report named "The Microbiome revolution”, Kepler Cheuvreux today initiates coverage of MaaT Pharma with a Buy recommendation.

This new coverage strengthens the visibility of MaaT Pharma’s share among French and international institutional investors and is in addition to those already carried out by the brokerage firms KBC Securities, Kempen and Portzamparc/Groupe BNP Paribas.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

