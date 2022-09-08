MaaT Pharma Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the "Company”), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that Hervé Affagard, CEO and co-founder of MaaT Pharma, and Siân Crouzet, CFO of MaaT Pharma, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Details for the events are as follow:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (hybrid format)

Format: virtual presentation & investor meetings

virtual presentation & investor meetings Presentation date: Hervé Affagard will present the Company and provide a corporate update.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7:00 am EST/1:00 pm CET on Monday, September 12, 2022. A replay will be available on the investor page of Maat Pharma’s website: https://www.maatpharma.com/investors/

Link: https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/#toggle-id-4

KBC Securities Life Sciences conference (virtual)

Format: virtual investor meetings

virtual investor meetings Date: Thursday, September 15 and Friday, September 16, 2022

5th edition of the "FORUM Lyon Pôle Bourse Valeurs Régionales” (on-site event)

Format: investor meetings

investor meetings Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Location: Lyon, France

Lyon, France Link: https://forum.lyonpolebourse.com/form.aspx

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma launched in March 2022 in Europe, a Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is the first company developing microbiome-based therapies listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005767/en/