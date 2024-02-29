MaaT Pharma Announces Positive Review from the DSMB on the Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating MaaT033 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the "Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival of patients with cancer, today announced that the DSMB reviewed safety data in the first 8 patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) treated with MaaT033 in the IASO clinical trial. The DSMB recommended that the trial continue without modifications.

The DSMB, composed of 4 independent experts, including an ALS patient association representative, concluded that safety was good. More precisely, it should be noted that no serious or severe adverse events were observed, and no infectious events could be related to MaaT033. The preliminary results reinforce confidence in the safety of MaaT033, a drug candidate produced by combining the microbiota from multiple donors using a "pooling" process.

MaaT033 is currently evaluated, in a chronic setting, in a Phase 1b pilot study (NCT05889572) in ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease in the US and Charcot's disease in French-speaking countries). The Company has developed the clinical trial with the French academic experts FILSLAN/ ACT4ALS-MND and in collaboration with the French patients’ association Tous en Selles contre la SLA. Data readout is now expected in early H2 2024. MaaT033 is also being evaluated in the Phase 2b trial PHOEBUS (NCT05762211), the largest one to date in Europe for a microbiome therapy in oncology, dedicated to improving survival of patients with blood cancers receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

About MaaT033

MaaT033, a donor-derived, high-richness, high-diversity oral Microbiome Ecosystem TherapyTM containing anti-inflammatory ButycoreTM species, is currently being developed as an adjunctive therapy to improve overall survival in patients receiving HSCT and other cellular therapies. It aims to ensure optimal microbiota function and to address a larger patient population in a chronic setting. MaaT033 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

